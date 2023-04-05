home

The Marini Estate on University Avenue is among the highlights of walking tours of historical homes.

 Courtesy of Los Altos History Museum

The Los Altos History Museum has organized a “Historical Homes Walking Tour,” with docents offering stories behind the stately homes near Lincoln Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15.

Three hourlong tours will be offered: 11 a.m. to noon, noon to 1 p.m. and 1-2 p.m.

