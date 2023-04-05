The Los Altos History Museum has organized a “Historical Homes Walking Tour,” with docents offering stories behind the stately homes near Lincoln Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15.
Three hourlong tours will be offered: 11 a.m. to noon, noon to 1 p.m. and 1-2 p.m.
The museum’s teen and history docents will lead participants on foot to more than a dozen historical stopping points, starting at the gazebo in Lincoln Park near downtown Los Altos.
The teens worked with museum staff to develop the program as a way to increase awareness of the historical gems and bring the history of early residents and their homes to life.
“There’s nothing more important than being able to further connect with our community while deepening our knowledge of Los Altos’ rich historical landmarks,” said teen docent Aimee Ge. “The history behind smaller places like Los Altos often isn’t commonly accessible, so the opportunity to be able to enrich ourselves through cultural tours is truly amazing.”
Registration is required, and space is limited. Cost is $10 per person, free to museum members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments