The Los Altos History Museum is temporarily closing its main and upper galleries and lobby store to make way for the installation of a new, permanent exhibition featuring cutting-edge technology and interactive experiences.
The retiring of the decades-old exhibition located in the Upper Gallery and reconstruction of the new exhibition will begin Feb 7.
While the J. Gilbert Smith House and outdoor agricultural display will remain open, the temporary closure of the main building will allow the fabrication company to dismantle walls as museum staff remove and store artifacts.
Fans of the 1930s model-train diorama and other attractions in the “Crown of the Peninsula” display are encouraged to visit the museum before the closing, as the Upper Gallery will remain off-limits until the slated debut of the new permanent exhibition in early 2023.
The main floor’s gallery and museum store will reopen Feb. 17 with a photography exhibition, “Every Wrinkle Tells a Story.” Photographer Maud Daujean profiles residents of Los Altos, capturing their lives in story and in portrait.
Museum board president Gary Hedden said the construction project fell into place quickly.
“The design team and contractor are excited to get started, and they have the availability now, which brings us one step closer to opening the new permanent exhibition, and that gets us excited,” he said. “We can’t wait to see the innovative, new permanent exhibition when it opens. The train diorama will return with enhanced features and exciting new augmented-reality capabilities.”
The museum will continue its programming throughout the year, including its signature fundraiser, “Dancing through the Decades: Entertaining the ’20s,” rescheduled to April 2.
To help bring the permanent exhibition project to completion, local residents may support it by donating to the capital campaign at losaltoshistory.org/donate.
For more information, visit losaltoshistory.org.