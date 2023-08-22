Los Altos native Robin Chapman, author of “The Valley of Heart’s Delight: True Tales from Around the Bay,” shared stories of the region’s past at the Rotary Club of Los Altos meeting Aug. 3.

Chapman began her career as a TV journalist reporting news from the White House, Congress and U.S. Supreme Court news, and then returned to her Los Altos roots. In addition to “The Valley of Heart’s Delight,” published in July 2022, her local trilogy includes “California Apricots: The Lost Orchards of Silicon Valley” and “Historic Bay Area Visionaries.” She also chronicles the area’s history in her Town Crier column, “Santa Clara Valley lives.”

