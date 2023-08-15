08_16_23_COMM__fashion1.jpg

Los Altos Hills resident and fashion hobbyist Rachel Petterson is working her way up in the fashion world. She has secured partnerships with two major brands. Above is one of her designs.

Los Altos Hills resident and fashion hobbyist Rachel Petterson secured guest designer partnerships with two major brands after winning the ninth annual Her Universe Fashion Show.

Her Universe – which describes itself as a “fangirl fashion company” – held the competition July 20 at Comic-Con International in San Diego. This year’s theme celebrated the 100th anniversary of Disney’s founding.

08_16_23_COMM__fashion2.jpg

