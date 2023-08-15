Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Los Altos Hills resident and fashion hobbyist Rachel Petterson secured guest designer partnerships with two major brands after winning the ninth annual Her Universe Fashion Show.
Her Universe – which describes itself as a “fangirl fashion company” – held the competition July 20 at Comic-Con International in San Diego. This year’s theme celebrated the 100th anniversary of Disney’s founding.
Petterson, 43, won the judges’ award with her outfit “Totally Minnie,” inspired by a 1986 vinyl record of the same name. She will soon begin work on two collections through Her Universe in collaboration with Hot Topic and Disney Parks.
‘Geek couture’
While Petterson has been sewing nearly her entire life – 40 years, she said – she has recently taken interest in “geek couture,” a creative niche characterized by being inspired by a “fandom.”
“That fandom could be anything that people are super excited and obsessive about. Disney, Star Wars, Harry Potter, video games – all of those inspire geek couture,” she said.
The genre differs from cosplay, the act of dressing up like a fictional character, in that geek couture can pass for everyday clothing.
Petterson first got into geek couture in 2017 after visiting Comic-Con for the first time and watching the Her Universe Fashion Show. She applied unsuccessfully for the 2018 and 2019 shows before finally being accepted in 2023.
Petterson also explores her interest in geek couture through participating in the Disney Princess Half Marathons with her best friend. The two most recently went as Te Fiti and Te Kā from Disney’s “Moana.”
“One of the things I love about (the half marathons) is that it is this opportunity to design activewear that is inspired by my favorite characters,” the Orlando native said.
Making the dress
After her design proposal was accepted in April, Petterson had two months to turn the drawing into a finished outfit. The final piece, a three-layer, floor-length gown with a corset top, weighs nearly 20 pounds and took the full two months to complete.
No detail went unnoticed as she designed the dress. The top third of it (the bottom two layers are removable to turn the outfit into an afterparty-ready cocktail dress) include a laser-cut zipper in the shape of Minnie Mouse’s iconic bow and a “hidden Mickey.”
“When I went to the judges, I made sure to show them and unzip and say, ‘Hey, check out my lining,’” Petterson said, referring to the custom-printed fabric she had made for the inside of her bodice.
Throughout the design process, Petterson continued to work full time as a software engineer at YouTube. She devoted nearly all of her free time to her dress, pushing back plans to see her parents and have her wisdom teeth removed until after the Her Universe Fashion Show.
Petterson described performing in the Her Universe show as an unmatched experience, especially in terms of bonding with her fellow competitors.
“It was like being with 24 of your best friends and just hanging out, and everybody has this shared interest,” she said. “I already have plans to see a number of them over the next few months.”
Going forward
While the Her Universe show was Petterson’s first time showing off her designs to such a large crowd, she plans to continue competing. She gestured toward her “skirt support graveyard” of failed hoop skirts and petticoats that she plans to use for future designs.
“Every time I go running, I end up with 10 new ideas,” Petterson said.
Aside from competing and working on her collaborations with Hot Topic and Disney Parks, she plans to post more on her blog, put out a series of YouTube videos on the making of her dress and continue taking fashion classes at Cañada College.
Although her fashion career may be ramping up, Petterson has no plans to abandon her work at YouTube.
“I try to achieve balance because I’ve got these two sides to myself,” she said. “So, this (fashion) is definitely something that would be, at least for now, more of a secondary job.”
Petterson’s collaborations with Hot Topic and Disney Parks will be available sometime next year, though the specifics have yet to be determined.
