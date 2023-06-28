magic

Los Altos Hills resident and hobbyist magician Angeline Chen performs magic tricks at the town picnic earlier this month. She recently formed a free club for local residents, Silicon Valley Hobbyist Magicians.

 Courtesy of Angeline Chen

While a magician never reveals her secrets, Los Altos Hills resident and hobbyist magician Angeline Chen is getting the word out about the joy of magic.

The software engineer recently formed the Silicon Valley Hobbyist Magicians, a free club for local residents interested in becoming amateur magicians.

