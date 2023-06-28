While a magician never reveals her secrets, Los Altos Hills resident and hobbyist magician Angeline Chen is getting the word out about the joy of magic.
The software engineer recently formed the Silicon Valley Hobbyist Magicians, a free club for local residents interested in becoming amateur magicians.
“I think that if you know the secret, it’s really interesting because you get to understand how magic tricks work and treat (them) more like solving puzzles,” Chen said.
Chen launched the club with the hope of fostering a group of local magicians of all ages and skill levels from across the Peninsula. She is not new to bringing people together.
“When I was in high school, I used to organize community events, too,” the Palo Alto High graduate said, “and now that I’m done with college and I’m working full time, I think that I have more time to organize community events again.”
The Meta engineer said her favorite childhood TV show, “Breaking the Magician’s Code,” sparked her interest in magic.
Later on, during a summer internship, one of her co-workers performed a magic trick for her that inspired her to learn more about the craft.
Over the pandemic, Chen said she turned to YouTube to learn tricks and the secrets behind them.
“Magic is a really good form of entertainment because you can just watch something amazing (that can) change your life,” she said.
Chen’s first public performance came earlier this month at the annual Los Altos Hills Town Picnic. She said it was a great way to break out of her shell and hopes other aspiring magicians can do the same.
“Personally, I’m not a very outgoing person, so just being able to have magic tricks and … show (people) something cool is just like a really good way for me to introduce myself to (others),” Chen said.
At the picnic, Chen observed that the audience was especially curious about how the magic tricks work. Those who join her club – which will host virtual and in-person magic workshops – will learn the secrets.
She also hopes to organize performance opportunities at local community events to showcase the club and meet new people. There will also be online discussions, during which club members will discuss the secrets of magic and post resources for learning tricks.
“(Magic) could be life changing,” Chen said. “If you just start learning the magic tricks and start going up to people, (you can) become more outgoing.”
