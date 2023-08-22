The Los Altos Hills History Committee is scheduled to host three walks exploring the history of Moody Road.
The first walk is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 10. The Lower Moody Road Walk will be narrated as remembered by longtime resident Bernardo Ferrari, whose family has lived in the area for many generations. He will show some historical photos and maps along the walk, recount his memories of childhood activities in the area and share historical stories from the past 150 years about various families who have lived in the area, agriculture, business, technology and family entertainment at Pink Horse Ranch.
The walk is interactive, and other longtime residents are encouraged to share their memories.
The walk starts on the Foothill College campus at Veterinary Plaza, Building 8500, and will then travel to the Carriage House, the Willard Griffin House and the site of the former Japanese Gardens. Walkers will proceed across El Monte Road, along Adobe Lane to Tepa Way and then follow Moody Road back to the starting point.
Allow approximately two hours for the walk, which is not strenuous. The route is relatively flat, and there are multiple opportunities to rest on benches or large stones. Walkers should bring a hat, sunglasses and water.
Free parking is available in Foothill College Student Lot 8, which is close to the fire station (foothill.edu/map). Walkers should meet at Veterinary Plaza at the edge of the parking area.
The other two walks in the series will be Rhus Ridge to Adobe Creek Lodge and Hidden Villa.
The number of participants is limited.
