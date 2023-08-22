08_23_23_COMM_lahhistory_griffin.jpg

The Willard Griffin House, shown in this historical photo, is one of the stops on an interactive tour of Los Altos Hills’ Moody Road. Three walking tours are scheduled, beginning next month, hosted by the town’s History Committee.

 Courtesy of Los Altos Hills History Committee

The Los Altos Hills History Committee is scheduled to host three walks exploring the history of Moody Road. 

The first walk is set for 10 a.m. Sept. 10. The Lower Moody Road Walk will be narrated as remembered by longtime resident Bernardo Ferrari, whose family has lived in the area for many generations. He will show some historical photos and maps along the walk, recount his memories of childhood activities in the area and share historical stories from the past 150 years about various families who have lived in the area, agriculture, business, technology and family entertainment at Pink Horse Ranch.

