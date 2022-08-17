SMA

Stuffing envelopes for SMA are, from left, front: Angi Peck, Judy Doty, and Jeff and Janet Harp. Back: Judy William, Don McCauley, Ann Roper, Pat Wolff, Marge Shively, Marge Meigs and Rory Kaplan. Others who joined in the effort but are not pictured include Peter Meigs, Nancy Grippo, Julie Pearce, Laura Mozer, Irene Ogawa, Bobbi Callison, Melissa King, Terri and Kenney Wright, and Keiko Hayashi.

 Courtesy of Marge Shively

Marge and Jim Shively of Los Altos Hills have devoted the past 20 years to finding a cure for spinal muscular atrophy, a disease affecting the central nervous system that is the No. 1 genetic cause of death in infants.

The Shivelys’ granddaughter Jessica was diagnosed with SMA at 3 months old in 2002; she died three years later.

