Sorting through the many pounds of produce donated daily from grocery stores, volunteers at Community Services Agency separate unacceptable produce and expired dairy products into compost bins for the pigs at Hidden Villa. The farm has four sows and five to 10 piglets, selling approximately 25-30 pigs a year.
Since last August, the joint project has helped both organizations: The transfer diverts compost from the rapidly filling bin at CSA and meanwhile reduces a significant amount of grain Hidden Villa would otherwise have to buy for the pigs.
