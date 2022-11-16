HV

Hidden Villa’s Environmental Education program provides a safe and nurturing setting in which children can enjoy exploring the natural world around them.

 S.M. Lieu/Town Crier File Photo

• Mission: Hidden Villa’s Environmental Education program has been hosting students on its 1,600-acre organic farm and wilderness preserve in Los Altos Hills for more than 50 years. The program is emblematic of its larger mission to foster educational experiences that build connections and inspire a deeper appreciation and respect for nature, food and one another.

The Duveneck family, founders of Hidden Villa, understood the power of outdoor exploration in self-discovery and well-being. While they hosted youth on their property, they reflected on what they wanted for their kids and all generations of kids going forward.

