• Mission: Hidden Villa’s Environmental Education program has been hosting students on its 1,600-acre organic farm and wilderness preserve in Los Altos Hills for more than 50 years. The program is emblematic of its larger mission to foster educational experiences that build connections and inspire a deeper appreciation and respect for nature, food and one another.
The Duveneck family, founders of Hidden Villa, understood the power of outdoor exploration in self-discovery and well-being. While they hosted youth on their property, they reflected on what they wanted for their kids and all generations of kids going forward.
This is the legacy Hidden Villa emanates in its current educational programs.
• 2022 update: Hidden Villa is providing farm and wilderness tour field trips to kids in grades K-6. For many children who started their school experience during the COVID pandemic, this is the first field trip they’ve attended. Their senses awaken as they step foot onto the farm. With excitement and curiosity, they are exposed to concepts of science, problem-solving and discovery. Kids are getting out into nature – becoming more conscious of where food comes from and conserving natural resources while reducing waste. This year, students leave programs with a healthier mindset provided by nature and applied, experiential learning.
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: During the pandemic and periods of isolation, many young people faced social and emotional hardships that continue to impact them. Young people need time and space to connect to other young people and adults in a safe and nurturing place. Hidden Villa provides this directly with its educational field trips, during which school groups can gather, discover and explore the natural world around them, according to Hidden Villa representatives. The visits to the preserve are valuable in terms of providing students with hands-on, real-life experiences with animals and plants they can apply once they are back in their classrooms.
The Holiday Fund enables Bay Area youth to attend field trips through program underwriting and scholarships, guaranteeing equitable access to the farm and wilderness exploration for all schools.
Hidden Villa Environmental Education Program
Location: 26870 Moody Road, Los Altos Hills
Staff: 4 full-time employees
