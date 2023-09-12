Over Labor Day weekend, Heritage Park received a burst of color and life courtesy of local Girl Scout Troop 62872 and its leader, Maria Emilia Montez Rath.
Spearheaded by the Kiwanis Club of Mountain View, the eco-conscious project has been a long time in the making.
Originally conceived when the young Scouts were in fifth grade, the project faced myriad challenges, including the pandemic and city policy shifts. The garden was finally planted on Labor Day weekend, with an aim to attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies, enriching both the ecological balance and aesthetic charm of Heritage Park.
While initiated by the Kiwanis Club, the ongoing care and maintenance of the garden are a collaborative community effort, including the involvement of Mountain View Girl Scouts and GreenSpacesMV. According to the garden’s organizers, the pollinator garden is not just a picturesque array of flora, it also represents community cooperation, the enthusiasm of youth and a collective commitment to ecological well-being.
A grand reveal of the pollinator garden is scheduled 9 a.m. to noon Saturday at the park, 771 N. Rengstorff Ave., during the Harvest History Festival. The family-friendly celebration is co-sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Mountain View and the city of Mountain View.
