09_13_23_COMM_heritagepark.jpg

Marina Marinovich, left, of the Kiwanis Club of Mountain View works with members of Girl Scout Troop 62872, including, from left, troop leader Maria Montez Rath, Isabella Montez Rath, Luci Wheeler, Xue Yu (Snow) and Julia Montez Rath. The group planted a garden at Heritage Park in Mountain View to attract pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

 Courtesy of Marina Marinovich

Over Labor Day weekend, Heritage Park received a burst of color and life courtesy of local Girl Scout Troop 62872 and its leader, Maria Emilia Montez Rath.

Spearheaded by the Kiwanis Club of Mountain View, the eco-conscious project has been a long time in the making.

