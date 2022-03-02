Dick Henning, founder of the long-running Foothill College Celebrity Forum Speaker Series, is reprising his role as he organizes the new Fox Theatre Redwood City Subscription Speaker Series.
The series, set to launch March 17, will feature six celebrity speakers ranging from Jason Alexander of “Seinfeld” fame to Lesley Stahl of “60 Minutes.”
The schedule:
• March 17: Rick Steves, best-selling travel author, will share what he has discovered about politics in Europe, Central America, Asia and the Middle East, and explain how tourists “have the power to change the world one trip at a time.”
• March 31: Jason Alexander, a Broadway performer prior to playing George Costanza on “Seinfeld,” will offer a one-man show featuring standup comedy, singing, improvisation and a Q&A session.
• April 14: Bob Ballard, best known for his 1985 discovery of the Titanic, will discuss his success in tracking down the Titanic and numerous other shipwrecks, including the German battleship Bismarck and John F. Kennedy’s PT-109. He is convinced more history can be found in the deep sea than in the world’s museums.
• April 28: Dave Barry, a humor columnist and author known for his scathing wit, will showcase his insight into political issues.
• May 20: Malala Yousafzai, who was shot by the Taliban in 2012 for advocating education for girls, will share her story about becoming the youngest person to win the Nobel Peace Prize for her fight for the right of every child to receive an education.
• June 2: Lesley Stahl, journalist with “60 Minutes” and one of the first female television reporters, will highlight her professional and personal life using humorous and poignant anecdotes as well as reflect on the current state of the news business.
Henning who arranged all of the speakers, ran the Foothill College Celebrity Forum Speaker Series for 51 years before ending it in 2019 with the closing of its venue, the Flint Center for the Performing Arts at De Anza College. Henning was a longtime Foothill administrator.
All events start 7:30 p.m. at the Fox Theatre, 2215 Broadway St.
For tickets and more information, call (650) 443-7822 or visit foxrwc.com.