• Mission: Help One Child aspires to strengthen foster, adoptive and at-risk families by providing education, a supportive community and tangible resources.
• 2021 update: The reach of the local nonprofit – founded by Los Altos Hills residents Mark and JoAnne Morris nearly 30 years ago – continues to grow, according to executive director Valerie Crane. Help One Child now offers support services to children and families in six Bay Area counties, forming partnerships with child welfare agencies, community-based organizations and local churches in each county it launches in.
These days, 18 months into the pandemic, Crane said Help One Child sees teenagers in its network as one of the greatest segments impacted. The organization has addressed this by creating two virtual support groups: one for parents of teens and the other for the teens themselves.
Another new effort, “Tips and Tidbits,” features short videos that provide education on foster care and adoption to the general public.
“We realized many years ago that the greatest impact we could have on a child’s life was to equip their caregiver with a community of peers and practical parenting tools,” Crane said. “By doing that, the caregiver is better supported and resourced, making an impact on the child day in and day out.”
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: Help One Child plans to allocate much of the money to web design in an effort to transform its site into a resource for individuals interested in foster care, for the families it serves and for the churches it partners with.
Help One Child
Location: 858
University Ave., Los Altos
Founded: 1993
Annual budget: $715,000
Staff: 5 full-time, 4 part-time staff; more than 2,500 volunteers
Information: