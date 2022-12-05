Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
• Mission: Help One Child aspires to strengthen foster, adoptive and at-risk families by providing education, a supportive community and tangible resources. By addressing the needs of foster, adoptive and vulnerable families, the nonprofit founded by Los Altos Hills residents Mark and JoAnne Morris strives to positively impact the long-term health and stability for family preservation.
• 2022 update: Help One Child has expanded its reach, now offering support services to children and families in seven Bay Area counties through partnerships with child welfare agencies, community-based organizations and local churches.
Over the summer, the organization launched CarePortal in partnership with San Mateo County’s Department of Children and Family Services.
“This launch enables our church partners and community members to respond to vetted needs of the families and children being served by child welfare workers,” executive director Valerie Crane said.
Through CarePortal, individuals are notified of tangible needs from within their community. Items requested can help make a foster placement occur, help launch a youth exiting the system and into independence or provide the necessary items to support a biological family, enabling them to remain intact.
• Why the Holiday Fund is needed: Help One Child plans allocate much of the money to parent education programming for caregivers of youth exposed to early childhood trauma. Crane said the funds will specifically help pay for the added expenses associated with hosting in-person parent education as well as in-person awareness events for the community.
“We don’t want any family to experience isolation or a lack of connection while navigating the hardships associated with foster care and know these opportunities will be vital in continuing to accomplish our mission,” she said.
