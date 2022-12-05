11_30_22_HOLIDAYFUND_HelpOneChild_SignsOfHopeCampCounselors_FromValerieCrane copy

Courtesy of Valerie Crane

Signs of Hope Camp counselors contribute to Help One Child’s mission of strengthening foster, adoptive and at-risk families through education, a supportive community and tangible resources.

• Mission: Help One Child aspires to strengthen foster, adoptive and at-risk families by providing education, a supportive community and tangible resources. By addressing the needs of foster, adoptive and vulnerable families, the nonprofit founded by Los Altos Hills residents Mark and JoAnne Morris strives to positively impact the long-term health and stability for family preservation.

• 2022 update: Help One Child has expanded its reach, now offering support services to children and families in seven Bay Area counties through partnerships with child welfare agencies, community-based organizations and local churches.

