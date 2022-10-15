halloween coloring 2022

Weekend activity – de-stress and color as a family with a community tradition, The Town Crier's Halloween coloring contest.

Winning entries in each age level get a prize and even better, EVERYONE's creations will bring creepy crawly holiday spirit to the windows at Cranberry Scoop. It's a town tradition to swing by and find your picture in the rogue's gallery. Hit "print" and try it yourself!

Download PDF Printable Halloween coloring

