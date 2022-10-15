Weekend activity – de-stress and color as a family with a community tradition, The Town Crier's Halloween coloring contest.
Winning entries in each age level get a prize and even better, EVERYONE's creations will bring creepy crawly holiday spirit to the windows at Cranberry Scoop. It's a town tradition to swing by and find your picture in the rogue's gallery. Hit "print" and try it yourself!
We're also collecting submissions for this year's "Spooky Stories" contest - storytellers of all ages can weave a Halloween-themed tale in under 400 words. We’ll award first-, second- and third-place honors to the authors. First-place authors will receive a prize.
Subject matter is wide open. The story doesn’t have to be scary, nor should it be gory or in bad taste.
Send stories by Oct. 20 to Editor Bruce Barton at 138 Main St., Los Altos 94022, or email them to bruceb@latc.com. Artwork accompanying the story is optional but welcomed.
We will run as many stories as we can in our Oct. 26 Halloween edition. So, get writing, spook-sayers!
