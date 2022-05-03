The Los Altos Public Arts Commission’s Hometown Haiku Contest received more than 50 entries from 25 writers in four categories.

The judges – Los Altos City Councilmember Jonathan Weinberg and Nature Gallery owner Carol Garsten – made their decisions without seeing the names of the writers.

Haiku entries will be on display during the Los Altos Village Association’s Bubbly Stroll, scheduled May 20. People do not need to buy a ticket to the stroll to see the haikus on display.

First-place winners in the various categories:

• 12 and Under: Cooper Yang

“Home”

A lot to explore

Safe and warm, Los Altos best

There’s no place like here

• 13-17: Betul Serra Tulu

“All in One”

Quiet neighborhoods,

Lush green, homey downtown and

Most of all, people

• 18-64: Linda Brinsfield

Apricot orchard

White blossoms adorn each tree

Welcoming the bees

• 65-plus: Ginny Lear

Brought to life by trains

filled with kids, joy, art, flowers

Spring in Los Altos!

For more information on the contest, visit losaltosca.gov/publicartscommission.