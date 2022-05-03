The Los Altos Public Arts Commission’s Hometown Haiku Contest received more than 50 entries from 25 writers in four categories.
The judges – Los Altos City Councilmember Jonathan Weinberg and Nature Gallery owner Carol Garsten – made their decisions without seeing the names of the writers.
Haiku entries will be on display during the Los Altos Village Association’s Bubbly Stroll, scheduled May 20. People do not need to buy a ticket to the stroll to see the haikus on display.
First-place winners in the various categories:
• 12 and Under: Cooper Yang
“Home”
A lot to explore
Safe and warm, Los Altos best
There’s no place like here
• 13-17: Betul Serra Tulu
“All in One”
Quiet neighborhoods,
Lush green, homey downtown and
Most of all, people
• 18-64: Linda Brinsfield
Apricot orchard
White blossoms adorn each tree
Welcoming the bees
• 65-plus: Ginny Lear
Brought to life by trains
filled with kids, joy, art, flowers
Spring in Los Altos!
For more information on the contest, visit losaltosca.gov/publicartscommission.