Interns Mira Haldar, left, and John Tahk discuss their work on a pamphlet, “Electrifying Your Home,” during a presentation Thursday hosted by GreenTown Los Altos.

 Adrienne Mitchel/Town Crier

Four Homestead High School students wrapped up their six-week internships at GreenTown Los Altos Thursday with a presentation at the Los Altos Community Center showcasing a new brochure to help people plan for the switch from gas to electric and a cookbook to help people eat green.

John Tahk and Mira Haldar, rising seniors at Homestead High, spent their summer collaborating on a pamphlet titled “Electrifying Your Home,” which will eventually be distributed by the Los Altos Planning Department. The brochure intends to target people looking to renovate their homes, encouraging them to swap current appliances to electric.

Bella Castaneda, left, and Trinity Willis discuss their eco-friendly cookbook at last week’s GreenTown Los Altos event.

(1) comment

Gary Hedden

Spot on, Adrienne. Thanks for attending the presentations and writing the story. Much appreciated.

Gary Hedden

Report Add Reply

