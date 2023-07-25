Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Four Homestead High School students wrapped up their six-week internships at GreenTown Los Altos Thursday with a presentation at the Los Altos Community Center showcasing a new brochure to help people plan for the switch from gas to electric and a cookbook to help people eat green.
John Tahk and Mira Haldar, rising seniors at Homestead High, spent their summer collaborating on a pamphlet titled “Electrifying Your Home,” which will eventually be distributed by the Los Altos Planning Department. The brochure intends to target people looking to renovate their homes, encouraging them to swap current appliances to electric.
“Electrification isn’t something that shows up really easily in homeowners’ minds,” Haldar said. “I don’t know if a lot of people … realize the impact, environmentally speaking, that their appliances have. But in reality, it’s a substantial portion of the emissions that Los Altos produces, and any step we take toward electrification will lower our emissions, specifically of methane significantly, and lead to a cleaner, safer community.”
The brochure aims to simplify the electrification process for everyone, regardless of their pre-existing knowledge about electrification, to reduce emissions.
“We wanted to show that this didn’t have to be a super-intimidating process, that with rebates and with incentives, it doesn’t have to be too costly or too hard,” Haldar said.
Vegan alternatives
Instead of a brochure, Bella Castaneda, a rising junior, and Trinity Willis, a rising senior, spent the past six weeks collaborating on a vegan cookbook.
“They’re very sincere and brave,” said Glenda Chang, board member, water lead and eating green lead at GreenTown Los Altos. “Brave because eating green is not easy, especially for a Gen Z. There’s peer pressure and family pressure as well in what to eat, where to eat, what shops to buy groceries.”
Willis was already a vegetarian before the internship but said creating the cookbook taught her so much about the impact people’s food choices have on the environment.
“Diving deeper into the ingredients and where these ingredients are coming from and the impacts they have on the environment made me so much more aware of the impacts that the things we do every day have on the environment,” Willis said. “Just these three meals a day have such a huge impact on the planet.”
One challenge the pair faced was finding which vegan alternatives worked best for which recipe.
“As somebody who’s not a vegan, my goal for the cookbook was to create recipes that non-
vegans would enjoy, too,” Castaneda said. “So, our goal was to create a cookbook of simple recipes that anybody can make in a reasonable amount of time that would be really delicious.”
The pair presented their recipe for vegan chocolate chip cookies, which Castaneda said went through “six or seven versions with different alternatives for eggs and dairy.”
The cookbook, which remains to be titled, is expected to come out in September.
(1) comment
Spot on, Adrienne. Thanks for attending the presentations and writing the story. Much appreciated.
Gary Hedden
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments