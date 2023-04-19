GreenTown Los Altos partnered with the Los Altos High School Green Team to collect 105 used bikes at the ReCycle Bike Drive held April 8 at the school.
Bikes in need of some TLC were fixed by bike mechanics from collaborator Silicon Valley Bicycle Exchange as well as the Alto Velo Racing Club and GreenTown.
Approximately 40 volunteers organized the event, which included tasks ranging from publicizing the drive to recruiting volunteers, helping with setup, greeting people, feeding visitors, triaging bikes, pumping up tires and washing and repairing bikes.
Many of the refurbished bikes will go to low-income Los Altos High students in need of low-cost, clean and green transportation. Others will be distributed by GreenTown directly to schools in Los Altos and Mountain View to support clean commutes for other students, and the rest will be distributed to Silicon Valley Bicycle Exchange partner organizations, which serve low-income, at-risk students and adults and the homeless.
Bryan Johnson, member of the Los Altos School District Board of Trustees, dropped off a few bikes this year, and the GreenTown team noted that he is a generous donor.
Bike drive coordinator Margie Suozzo said one attendee who donated a few bikes mentioned that their son, a former Los Altos High student, started a bike drive at his college inspired by GreenTown’s efforts.
In its 24th year, the drive not only gathers bikes for people in need, but also aims to encourage people to connect with their communities and share their love of cycling.
“We are thrilled to do our small part to help get bikes into the hands of those who need them and count ourselves very fortunate to know and work with each of our partner organizations to do so,” Suozzo said.
