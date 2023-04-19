bike

Volunteers at the April 8 ReCycle Bike Drive tend to donated bicycles, fixing and cleaning them before donating them to underserved people. More than 100 bikes were donated. Approximately 40 volunteers participated, including Axelle Allanic, above.

 Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

GreenTown Los Altos partnered with the Los Altos High School Green Team to collect 105 used bikes at the ReCycle Bike Drive held April 8 at the school.

Bikes in need of some TLC were fixed by bike mechanics from collaborator Silicon Valley Bicycle Exchange as well as the Alto Velo Racing Club and GreenTown.

