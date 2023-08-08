08_09_23_COMM_HighwayCleanup.jpg

GreenTown Los Altos volunteers – Phil Jelfs, from left, Don Weiden and Angelo and Nuchi De Giuli – clean up the Interstate 280 roadside at Magdalena Avenue. 

 Kim Jelfs/Special to the Town Crier

Before its adoption by GreenTown Los Altos in the spring, a local highway roadside was littered with old sneakers, cardboard scraps, forgotten sleeping bags, worn tires, a shower chair and myriad other debris.

“We found it with large piles of things like heavy batteries and poles, metal and wood debris, stuff that had been blown off a car or truck, and all sorts of bottles and cans,” said Kim Jelfs, program leader for GreenTown’s Zero Waste program. “There were also all sorts of random things like a sneaker and … a disintegrating sleeping bag.”

