Diana Suvorova, a Los Altos High senior with dual enrollment at Foothill College, reads her winning Good Citizens Scholarship Contest essay at a recent Daughters of the American Revolution meeting.

The Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented its Good Citizens Award to Diana Suvorova of Los Altos High School and Toki Morimoto of Mountain View High School. In addition, Suvorova won the Los Altos Chapter’s Good Citizens Scholarship Contest, earning a cash price and advancement to the state-level scholarship competition.

  The DAR Good Citizens program recognizes outstanding seniors in high school who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. The high schools selected the students for demonstrating dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.

