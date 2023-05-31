The Los Altos Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented its Good Citizens Award to Diana Suvorova of Los Altos High School and Toki Morimoto of Mountain View High School. In addition, Suvorova won the Los Altos Chapter’s Good Citizens Scholarship Contest, earning a cash price and advancement to the state-level scholarship competition.
The DAR Good Citizens program recognizes outstanding seniors in high school who exhibit the qualities of good citizenship in their homes, schools and communities. The high schools selected the students for demonstrating dependability, service, leadership and patriotism.
As recipients of the award, Suvorova and Morimoto each received a DAR Good Citizens pin, certificate and wallet recognition card. The winning students are eligible to enter the DAR Good Citizens Scholarship Contest, for which they write a timed essay without assistance or reference materials for judging. The winning entry advances through state, divisional and national levels of judging.
Suvorova is a dual enrollment student at Los Altos High and Foothill College.
“As a student who moved to California from the post-war republic of Chechnya, I highly value my education in the U.S. and do everything possible to support those around me academically,” she said. “I also love learning about marketing and will be studying business administration at the University of California, Berkeley in the upcoming years. I intend to continue to guide younger students in their educational paths while helping many business owners make an impact by building meaningful connections with customers.”
The Los Altos Chapter of the DAR focuses on local historical preservation projects, genealogy research, fundraising for a Foothill College scholarship fund, environmental conservation, service to veterans and other community projects.
The national DAR is a nonprofit, nonpolitical women’s service organization founded in 1890 to preserve the memory and spirit of those who contributed to securing American independence. Any woman 18 years or older is eligible to join if she can prove lineal descent from a supporter of the American Revolution (through military service, financial donations, food supplies, government service or other support).
