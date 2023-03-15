forum

Activist and entrepreneur Mohan Gurunathan speaks on “The Earth on Your Plate: How Diet Can Transform the Earth and Your Health” before the Morning Forum of Los Altos Feb. 21.

 Kathryn Tomaino/Special to the Town Crier

A global shift to a vegetarian diet would not only be a healthier choice, it might also save the planet.

That was the message delivered by engineer, activist and entrepreneur Mohan Gurunathan during his lecture “The Earth on Your Plate: How Diet Can Transform the Earth and Your Health” before the Morning Forum of Los Altos Feb. 21.

