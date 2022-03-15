Girl Scouts of Northern California held its annual leadership training conference for girls in grades 9-12 in Milpitas Feb. 11-13.
GSNorCal designed “Lead the Way” to strengthen self-confidence and leadership skills to help improve girls’ ability to succeed in school, the community and life after high school. This year, the girls-led planning committee focused on “Intersectional Feminism” to help foster a community of inclusion among young women leaders who can spread positive change in the world.
The highlight of the weekend was keynote speaker AnnMarie Baines, Ph.D., who discussed developing your voice, believing your stories and learning to navigate inequities to transform the community.
Baines inspired participants by sharing her perspective on how everyone experiences fear alongside growing in confidence, and how fear will always be part of one’s journey.
Longtime Los Altos Girl Scout volunteers Jenny Hood (adult co-chair), Cindy Murphy (first aid), Martha Daly (registration), Barbara Burbach (registration) and Hollis Bischoff (workshop leader) volunteered at the event, even though their daughters are all adults now.
“I love this event and I appreciate being part of making it happen for Scouts in Northern California and beyond,” Hood said. “I am absolutely blown away by the thoughtfulness and awareness of other perspectives that the girls bring to the planning committee. Planning the event with the girls and seeing them practice leadership and decision making in a safe environment is very fulfilling.”
Daly and Burbach stay active in Girl Scouts as advisers for Los Altos Troop 60321 and join Murphy as volunteer staff at GSNorCal’s High Sierra Camp Two Sentinels in the summer.
Former Los Altos residents Hannah Butensky, Lisa Murphy and Nicole Vendelin made the trip from their homes in Portland, Ore., to serve as chaperones. All three are pursuing professional careers – in financial analytics, social work and design, respectively. They have been involved in Girl Scouts since kindergarten at Almond School.
“As a Girl Scout, then later as a summer camp staff member, Girl Scouts gave me the opportunity to gain experience with leadership, independence and teamwork as well embrace a love of the outdoors,” Lisa Murphy said. “The lessons learned through those experiences continue to serve me well in my career and personal life, and I think it’s important to pass them on to the next generation of young women.”