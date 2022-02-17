The Garden Club of Los Altos is scheduled to host a meeting with Jessi Bloom speaking on permaculture 1 p.m. Tuesday via Zoom.
Permaculture can be described as a thoughtful way of sustainable gardening that encompasses the care of ourselves, other people and the environment.
Bloom is an ecological landscape designer, author and teacher.
“As a single mother and lover of the earth and everything it provides, I have been fortunate to have the opportunity to pursue finding the ways that we can give to the earth, and it will give right back to us naturally,” she said.
Bloom started NW Bloom EcoLogical Landscapes, based in Woodinville, Wash., in 2000 to innovate and emphasize awareness of permaculture, sustainable landscape design, construction and land management.
For more information on Bloom, visit jessibloom.com/what-is-permaculture and instagram.com/jessi.bloom.
For Garden Club of Los Altos membership details, email GCLAmembeship@gmail.com.
For more information on the club and its activities, visit thegardencluboflosaltos.org.