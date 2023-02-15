This month’s Garden Club of Los Altos meeting, featuring Molly Eaton, co-founder of Northern Roots Bee Co., is scheduled Feb. 28 at Los Altos Lutheran Church, 460 S. El Monte Ave. The meeting is set for a 12:30 p.m. start, with the program beginning at 1:30 p.m.
Eaton will offer an introduction to the life of honeybees.
