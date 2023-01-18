garden club

Carla Evans is scheduled to demonstrate how to use items from the produce department of local grocery stores to make arrangements.

 Courtesy of Judy Hogan

The Garden Club of Los Altos is scheduled to hold its first meeting of the year Tuesday at Los Altos Lutheran Church, 460 S. El Monte Ave.

The general meeting will begin at 12:30 p.m., followed by the program at approximately 1:30.

