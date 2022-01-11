The Garden Club of Los Altos has scheduled nature journaling expert Melinda Nakagawa to lead an interactive session 1 p.m. Jan. 25 via Zoom.
Nakagawa will share simple strategies for gardeners to record what they see on paper. Nature journaling is a practice that helps gardeners develop skills of observation and awareness, and cultivate and create a lasting memory of nature experiences.
Nakagawa is a biologist, naturalist and educator with a passion for connecting people to nature. She guides participants to develop a deeper relationship with the natural world, slowing down to nature’s pace and seeing rather than just looking at the world. She has partnered with the Monterey Bay Aquarium to lead educator training on nature journaling, leads the Monterey Bay Nature Journal Club’s free online Sunday sessions and teaches nature journaling courses and workshops for youth and adults, including one-on-one mentoring.
For more information on Nakagawa’s resources and classes on nature journaling, visit sparkinnature.com.
Meetings are for members only. For membership details, email GCLAmembership@gmail.com.
For more information on the club and its activities, visit thegardencluboflosaltos.org.