The Garden Club of Los Altos has scheduled a presentation on making flower arrangements from “What’s Growing in the Garden Now” 1 p.m. March 22 via Zoom.
Steven Brown, floral design instructor in the horticulture department at City College of San Francisco, will showcase arrangements based on current seasonal garden materials, including some pruned for upkeep. Brown is a member of the American Institute of Floral Designers and Master Florists Association and is a California Certified Florist and Floral Designer as well as founding co-president of the Organization of Floral Art Designers.
Club meetings are for members only. For membership details, email GCLAmembership@gmail.com.
For more information on the club and its activities, visit thegardencluboflosaltos.org.