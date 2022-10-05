Merrie

Merrie Asimov, pictured left in a self-portrait, combines equine photography, right, with digital painting.

 Images courtesy of Gallery 9

Artist Merrie Asimov’s work is on display through Oct. 30 at Gallery 9 in downtown Los Altos. An artist’s reception is scheduled 7-9 p.m. Friday at the gallery.

Asimov’s show, “Even Cowgirls Get the Blues,” combines equine photography with digital painting. Her new images are from scenic Powderhorn Ranch and evoke the Old West. The exhibition also highlights Asimov’s new interest in digital painting, a technique that enables the artist to paint without paint.

