Artist Merrie Asimov’s work is on display through Oct. 30 at Gallery 9 in downtown Los Altos. An artist’s reception is scheduled 7-9 p.m. Friday at the gallery.
Asimov’s show, “Even Cowgirls Get the Blues,” combines equine photography with digital painting. Her new images are from scenic Powderhorn Ranch and evoke the Old West. The exhibition also highlights Asimov’s new interest in digital painting, a technique that enables the artist to paint without paint.
Gallery 9 is located at 143 Main St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Viewpoints features painter Marquez
Award-winning painter Kaaren Marquez is this month’s featured artist at Viewpoints Gallery in downtown Los Altos.
Marquez’s new exhibition, “Beyond the Piazza,” features plein air work from her trips to Italian towns.
An artist’s reception is scheduled 5-8 p.m. Friday. “Meet the Artist” events also are scheduled 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Oct. 22.
The artist’s paintings “isolate a quiet moment when the ordinary becomes special just because it has been noticed,” according to a statement on Viewpoints’ website. “Highlighting strong patterns of light and shadow, she uses rich colors, inviting atmosphere, and sometimes abstract elements to draw the viewer into the scene.”
Viewpoints Gallery is located at 315 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.
Commission puts out call for K-6 art
The Los Altos Public Arts Commission has issued a call for art with the theme “Every Child Is an Artist,” with submissions set for display in the Los Altos Community Center Gallery from November through March.
Entries are open to children in grades K-6 in the Los Altos School District or who live in Los Altos. All work must be original.
The deadline to enter is Oct. 15.
State Street Market hosts art exhibition
State Street Market in downtown Los Altos is hosting an exhibition of paintings by the Burlingame Plein Air Painters through Oct. 16.
Titled “Wild Light,” the display features 34 paintings by 24 artists. The art is inspired by the natural beauty of the Peninsula and is available for purchase.
Developed by Los Altos Community Investments, State Street Market is a community-focused food hall that hosts regular events and offers a variety of food concepts.
State Street Market is located at 170 State St. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sundays and Wednesdays, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays. The market is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
‘Inflection Points’ comes to Town Hall
The fine-art exhibition “Inflection Points,” presented by Artists Beyond the Obvious, is scheduled for display through March at Los Altos Hills Town Hall, 26379 W. Fremont Road.
The group Artists Beyond the Obvious was founded 15 years ago by local women artists, who meet twice monthly to conduct professional critiques of one another’s work.
