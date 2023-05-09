Friendship Force of the San Francisco Bay Area has scheduled a “Chilean Cultural Encounter” and celebration of the club’s 39th anniversary noon to 3 p.m. May 21 at the Garden House in Shoup Park, 400 University Ave., Los Altos.
Guest speaker Enrique Cari of Santiago, Chile, will discuss the people of his homeland and their culture. While living in Chile, Cari was a physician and professor of medicine. He recently arrived in California with his partner, who is pursuing a doctorate at Stanford University.
Lunch will follow Cari’s talk; a $15 donation is suggested.
The event is open to all. To RSVP to the lunch, email Dee Gustavson at dee@gustavson.info.
Friendship Force is an international, nonprofit organization that promotes peace, friendship and understanding through one-week exchanges in members’ homes. There are 450 clubs in more than 65 countries.
From June 17 to 23, members of the Bay Area club will host 12 members of the La Serena, Chile, Friendship Force in their homes. To participate in the exchange in some way, email Gustavson.
For more information on the local Friendship Force, visit ffsfba.org.
