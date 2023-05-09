Friendship Force of the San Francisco Bay Area has scheduled a “Chilean Cultural Encounter” and celebration of the club’s 39th anniversary noon to 3 p.m. May 21 at the Garden House in Shoup Park, 400 University Ave., Los Altos.

Guest speaker Enrique Cari of Santiago, Chile, will discuss the people of his homeland and their culture. While living in Chile, Cari was a physician and professor of medicine. He recently arrived in California with his partner, who is pursuing a doctorate at Stanford University.

