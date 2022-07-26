The Friends of Stevens Creek Trail recently unveiled the design for the new symbol marking the Stevens Creek Trail in Santa Clara County.
The new medallion can now be found marking 4 miles of trails in Monte Bello Open Space Preserve. The nonprofit Friends introduced the medallion in partnership with the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. Midpen’s board last October approved the designation of the White Oak, Skid Road and Stevens Creek Nature trails as part of the regional Stevens Creek Trail.
The new symbol was developed to better highlight the route for its many users following Stevens Creek from the Santa Cruz Mountains to the bay. The Friends collaborated on the medallion design with local agencies from the cities of Mountain View, Los Altos, Sunnyvale and Cupertino, as well as with Santa Clara County Parks and Midpen. Stevens Creek Trail jurisdictions can choose to add the symbol to their own signage along existing or planned trail segments to improve trail visibility.
“The Friends is extremely pleased to now have Stevens Creek Trail in Monte Bello Open Space Preserve,” said Friends president Greg Unangst. “This is a substantial addition to the trail, where users can enjoy the views and natural setting of a mountain environment.”
A project underway since 1991, the Stevens Creek Trail is now roughly 14 miles long with more segments in development or planned. The Friends of Stevens Creek Trail has supported the trail from the beginning, with a mission to promote community involvement in the completion, enhancement and enjoyment of trails and wildlife corridors in the Stevens Creek watershed. The Friends’ goal has been for the Stevens Creek Trail to connect the mountains to the bay, following Stevens Creek as closely as possible.
Because the trail crosses many different areas with a range of identifiers, it became clear that it also needed a consistent image of its own to be easily recognized and followed, as other multi-regional trails are. The nonprofit Friends initiated the project to develop the uniform signage, and leads a working group comprising members from all the trail jurisdictions to guide the effort.
Stevens Creek Trail currently consists of several segments in different jurisdictions of the region. A 5-mile segment is complete in Mountain View from Shoreline Park to Dale-Heatherstone Avenue. Mountain View will begin study of an extension from Dale-Heatherstone to Remington Avenue in 2023 as part of its Valley Transportation Authority Measure B project. Mountain View also plans to extend the trail farther into the bay via the multi-agency Salt Pond Restoration Project.
Ultimately, the completed trail will consist of 25 miles from the Santa Cruz Mountains in Monte Bello Open Space Preserve to the bay in Mountain View’s Shoreline Park. Running through tidal marshlands and natural riparian habitats, the trail provides recreation and education opportunities.
