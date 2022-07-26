emblem

The Friends of Stevens Creek Trail recently unveiled the design for the new symbol marking the Stevens Creek Trail in Santa Clara County.

The new medallion can now be found marking 4 miles of trails in Monte Bello Open Space Preserve. The nonprofit Friends introduced the medallion in partnership with the Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District. Midpen’s board last October approved the designation of the White Oak, Skid Road and Stevens Creek Nature trails as part of the regional Stevens Creek Trail.

