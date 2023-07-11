Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
A quilt commemorating nearly 30 years of Trailblazer Races along Stevens Creek Trail is currently on display at the Los Altos Community Center. The quilt features event T-shirt designs from over the years.
Friends of Stevens Creek Trail, a nonprofit group that promotes community pride and involvement in the completion, enhancement and enjoyment of the Stevens Creek and Permanente Creek trails and wildlife corridors, is celebrating its 30th anniversary by exhibiting a quilt made from Trailblazer Race T-shirts.
The Trailblazer quilt is on display at the Los Altos Community Center through Aug. 3.
It will subsequently be on display in Cupertino later in August and in Mountain View in September, leading up to the next Trailblazer Race.
The quilt was donated by Jan and Tom Frankum. Tom was a Friends board member from 1997 to 2007 and served as president in 2000-2001. A running enthusiast, he remains active in the Friends.
The 29th annual Trailblazer Race is set for Sept. 24, starting and ending at the Microsoft Silicon Valley Campus, 1045 La Avenida St., Mountain View. The event includes a 10K run (8:30 a.m.), a 5K run (8:45 a.m.), a 3-mile walk (8:30 a.m.) and kids’ races (9:45 a.m.).
