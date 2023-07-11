07_12_23_COMM_trailblazerquilt.jpg

A quilt commemorating nearly 30 years of Trailblazer Races along Stevens Creek Trail is currently on display at the Los Altos Community Center. The quilt features event T-shirt designs from over the years.

Friends of Stevens Creek Trail, a nonprofit group that promotes community pride and involvement in the completion, enhancement and enjoyment of the Stevens Creek and Permanente Creek trails and wildlife corridors, is celebrating its 30th anniversary by exhibiting a quilt made from Trailblazer Race T-shirts.

The Trailblazer quilt is on display at the Los Altos Community Center through Aug. 3.

