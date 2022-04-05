As a dentist, Kevin B. Sawyer improved his patients’ smiles. He also brought smiles to visitors at Rancho Shopping Center, where his office is located, through his longtime involvement in community-building events.
Sawyer, who announced his retirement after nearly 40 years of work, was treated to a farewell bash Friday at Shoup Park.
He first came to Los Altos in 1984. From the beginning, it was all about helping people, not admiring his dental work.
“I’m really not enamored with teeth, but rather with the wonderful people that they are attached to,” he said.
Although skilled at doing fillings and crowns, Sawyer said he takes greatest pride in making children’s trips to the dentist as enjoyable as possible. Many of his youngest patients have been barely over a year old.
“Kids have so much fun at Dr. Sawyer’s office that they are often disappointed on days that their parents have an appointment and they don’t,” said Rancho spokesperson Hope Daly.
Sawyer recalls one morning when he and a young patient decided to climb out the window and go for a “venture” while the child’s mom was busy chatting with a friend in the waiting room. They were quite surprised when the two tricksters later came walking in through the front door.
After practicing at Rancho nearly 38 years, many local parents who remember their childhood visits to Sawyer now bring their own children to see him.
“Everyone who has met him has been treated like they were his best friend,” Daly said.
On the volunteer side, Sawyer has been equally busy. He has spent most of his career serving as president of the Rancho Merchants Association. He also spent years on the Festival of Lights Parade Association board, bringing Clydesdale horses pulling a wagon full of Rancho store owners up and down the downtown Los Altos parade route.
For many years, he spearheaded the annual Rancho Pancake Breakfast that raised money for Los Altos elementary schools. And he helped organize the annual “Rock Back the Clock” 1950s-era dance party that raised money for the Festival of Lights Parade.
He also coached Little League, both softball and baseball, eventually becoming a league commissioner.
Sawyer adopted his coaching motto from a friend: “Did you have fun? Did you learn something? Would you do it again?”
Another area of interest for Sawyer was local schools.
He served on the St. William school board and as president of the Men’s Club at both St. Francis and St. Lawrence high schools. During the pandemic, Sawyer and his wife, Terri, were eventually exposed as the midnight sidewalk chalk artists at Rancho Shopping Center who wrote messages of encouragement outside every store’s front door.
Sawyer plans to still work one day a week for his new boss, Dr. Sheena Vaswani. Born and raised in Los Altos, she attended Oak Avenue, Blach Intermediate and Mountain View High schools.
Sawyer said he plans on spending retirement with his wife, three children and five grandchildren.