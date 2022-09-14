When fostering cats at home wasn’t an option, Charlene Mercadante set out to start a rescue of her own, Pink Paws for the Cause.
A resident of Los Altos Hills for 10 years, Mercadante got involved with local cat rescue organizations in her retirement. Through feeding local feral colonies, she said she discovered “especially during COVID, it’s really a crazy kitten season right now.”
Mercadante told the Town Crier that with shelters and spay/neuter programs on pause during the pandemic, the feral cat population skyrocketed. With the increased demand, she wanted to foster some of the stray cats.
“Right now, the Bay Area has this crazy explosion of kittens and cats, and we’re all kind of shaking at the same tree to get to foster,” she said.
Concerned there might be an explosion of kittens in their home, her husband advised against fostering. Pivoting, Mercadante thought, “I’m going to start my own cat rescue.”
Cultivating sources from neighbors, Nextdoor and volunteer groups, Mercadante expanded Pink Paws for the Cause into a rescue-to-adoption organization in a little over six months.
With nine volunteer foster parents, Mercadante has completed 19 adoptions, with six pending, since March. She said she finds many of the foster cats through Nextdoor when a neighbor posts about a cat having kittens in their neighborhood. Once she’s placed a cat in a foster home, she uploads the information to Facebook and Petfinder and processes adoption applications.
Placing paws
Mercadante said she aims to help “homeless cats who are abandoned, who (live) in a fed-in colony and are friendly.” Generally, that means focusing on rescue and adoptions for cats that are suited for life indoors; however, an added bonus of adopting from a small organization like Pink Paws is the special attention that can be paid to each cat’s and adopter’s needs.
Meadow, a cat Los Altos Hills resident Susan Mirbach recently adopted, is a special case. Pink Paws’ foster parent Brett Crosson nicknamed her “Meadow the Merciless” after rescuing and caring for her as she gave birth to five kittens.
“Meadow is as feral as any cat I’ve ever encountered, to the extent to which she is more of a wild animal than a domestic cat,” Crosson said. “It’s very likely that no one in her family line has been a pet for several generations.”
Meadow’s hunting skills made her the perfect fit for Mirbach, who was looking for a way to protect her garden from squirrels and rodents.
“We are having the worst year ever in terms of maintaining our fruits and vegetables,” Mirbach said.
She said her landscaper suggested they get a barn cat to take care of rodents, so Mirbach posted on Nextdoor, where she connected with Mercadante.
“That began a beautiful friendship,” Mirbach said. “Now we do walk talks together.”
She said Mercadante and Crosson have worked hard in advance of Meadow’s arrival, preparing an enclosure so that Meadow can adjust to her new territory.
“It’s a very complex process,” Mirbach said. “For eight weeks, she’s going to be in her lodging … so she has to get acclimated to see and smell and hear what predators might be there which would endanger her and also to see what kinds of rodents might be coming around for her to be able to eat.”
After eight weeks, Meadow should be able to recognize her territory and start protecting Mirbach’s garden.
Mercadante said she encourages potential cat owners to adopt from an organization like hers so that Pink Paws is freed up to foster more cats.
“I’m just trying to help as many cats as we can,” she said.
Many Thanks to the Crier for sharing our story!
