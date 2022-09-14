When fostering cats at home wasn’t an option, Charlene Mercadante set out to start a rescue of her own, Pink Paws for the Cause.

A resident of Los Altos Hills for 10 years, Mercadante got involved with local cat rescue organizations in her retirement. Through feeding local feral colonies, she said she discovered “especially during COVID, it’s really a crazy kitten season right now.”

char318

Many Thanks to the Crier for sharing our story!

