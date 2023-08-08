08_09_23_COMM_360bayarea2.jpg

Laura Neish, formerly McDermith, third from right, joins a group of newspaper carriers in this Town Crier photo from the early 1970s. Neish is executive director of 350 Bay Area.

 Courtesy of Cheryl Weiden

Back in the early 1970s, Laura McDermith of Mountain View was delivering copies of the Los Altos Town Crier to local residents. Fast forward to 2023, McDermith, now Laura Neish, is delivering clean energy to low-income communities on the Peninsula that could otherwise not afford it.

McDermith not only delivered the paper, she made the front cover: A July 11, 1973, cover photo shows her among a group of female newspaper carriers with the caption, “Moving in on the previously all-male occupation of newspaper carriers, nine girls now distribute the Town Crier to readers each Wednesday.”

08_09_23_COMM_laura_360bayarea.jpg

Neish

