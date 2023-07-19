Former Los Altos resident Bonnie Traymore spends her days teaching history and her nights writing thrillers.
Inspired by her eight years teaching locally at Pinewood School, Traymore chose the city as the setting for her latest book, “The Stepfamily: A Psychological Thriller.”
“I set it in Los Altos because I love the region, and I was trying to get at the sort of fast-paced zeitgeist of the era,” the current Honolulu resident said. “I have a scene where (the protagonist) and her gal pal go have lunch (with) the backdrop of Chef Chu’s, a scene at Stanford mall and (other) scenes where she’s walking around (Los Altos) downtown getting her nails done.”
The protagonist of the novel is Laura Foster, a stepmother who’s on the verge of living her dream life – she’s happily married and just got a promotion at work. However, one morning she finds that someone has tampered with her car’s brake line. After experiencing a series of freak accidents and observing her husband’s strange demeanor, she is positive that someone is out to get her. The story unravels from there as Laura begins investigating the family’s past.
The plot draws on the technology culture and ambitious personalities often associated with Silicon Valley. When creating the protagonist’s character, Traymore conceptualized her as growing up in Hawaii and moving to Silicon Valley, where she has had to adapt to new cultural norms.
“The culture in Hawaii is a bit different, so she has to learn to go against her natural inclination to be accommodating and just be a little bit more assertive,” Traymore said.
When it was first released in May, the book – the third she’s published – reached No. 1 in Amazon’s new techno thriller releases and No. 2 in new domestic thriller releases.
“It’s very competitive – there’s a lot of great books,” Traymore said, “and I’m just happy to kind of have gotten that little badge, even for a short time.”
Puzzles in the past
Traymore explained that her approach to crafting her narratives is to first dive into writing and then build the side twists and character developments along the way. Much of her inspiration for the plot twists comes from the many books in the genre that she’s read over the years.
“I’ve always been an avid thriller and mystery reader ever since I was a little girl, (when I could) get Nancy Drew up to Hitchcock films, and I love films and TV shows having to do with suspense,” she said.
Specifically, Traymore noted that her enthusiasm for thrillers is connected to her experience teaching history.
“As a history teacher, I’m dealing with big things that are going wrong in the world all the time,” she said. “I guess that naturally, in curiosity, and also being a historian, (I) try to solve puzzles in the past.”
Because she treasures the ability to find the truth, Traymore plans to continue writing in the genre. Once she finishes a book and her publisher distributes it for readers to enjoy, she has just one wish.
“I hope that (readers) forget about their problems for a couple of hours and have a good read,” she said. “The biggest compliment I can get is when somebody says, ‘I couldn’t put your book down – it’s a page turner.’”
“The Stepfamily” is the first book in a series titled “Silicon Valley Series.” Traymore anticipates the second book will be released in approximately six months.
To purchase “The Stepfamily,” visit Amazon.com.
For more information on Traymore, visit bonnietraymore.com.
