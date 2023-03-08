lear

King Lear, top left, has led the renovation and management of Neutra House, top right and above left, designed by renowned architect Richard Neutra, above right.

 Photos Courtesy of Ethical Culture Society of Silicon Valley

Former Los Altos mayor King Lear is scheduled to speak at the Ethical Culture Society of Silicon Valley meeting 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Neutra House Conference Center, 181 Hillview Ave., Los Altos.

Lear, who is retiring from his long volunteer service as Neutra House’s manager, will share stories about the historical house – about its architect Richard Neutra, about the original customer for the house and about how it was later relocated and given life as a community gathering space.

