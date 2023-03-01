foothills

Foothills Congregational Church members prepare to deliver needed supplies to farmworkers in Half Moon Bay. Pictured, from left, are Judy Doty, Bonnie Adams, John Miller, Cam Trowbridge, Pete Trowbridge, Esther Dunton, Charlie Golden, Linda Kirk and Linda Thomason.

 Courtesy of Charlie Golden

Foothills Congregational Church in Los Altos is stepping up to help the farmworker community in Half Moon Bay in the wake of the Jan. 23 shootings that claimed the lives of seven farmworkers.

As the crime was investigated and reported, the farmworkers’ deplorable living conditions were revealed, and Foothills’ Diaconate and Outreach Committee agreed that the church needed to help.

