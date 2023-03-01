Foothills Congregational Church in Los Altos is stepping up to help the farmworker community in Half Moon Bay in the wake of the Jan. 23 shootings that claimed the lives of seven farmworkers.
As the crime was investigated and reported, the farmworkers’ deplorable living conditions were revealed, and Foothills’ Diaconate and Outreach Committee agreed that the church needed to help.
Pete Trowbridge, a new member on the Outreach Committee, knew there was money in the budget for just such local emergencies. He researched ALAS (an acronym for “Ayudando Latinos A Soñar – “Helping Latinos Dream”), a nonprofit organization in Half Moon Bay dedicated to supporting local farmworkers. Trowbridge proposed a $1,000 donation to ALAS to help the families of the slain workers; the Outreach Committee approved, and a check was in the mail the next day.
Deacon Esther Dunton saw physical donations as her mission. She researched and found Farmworker Caravan, a nonprofit organization supporting local farmworkers, which was running a drive for food and emergency supplies. She shared their list of needed items with the Foothills congregation, and donations poured in, with three carloads of food and other supplies and more than $400 in gift cards delivered to Half Moon Bay.
Outreach is a central focus at Foothills, assisting people in need in the local area and beyond through volunteer hours and financial support to community agency partners. Foothills also makes special catastrophic need donations whenever possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments