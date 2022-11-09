Professor Robert Hartwell entertained the Morning Forum of Los Altos audience with his presentation “Secrets, Rumors, and Lies: The Life and Death of Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky” Oct. 18.
Through skillful use of film excerpts of works performed by professional symphonies, Hartwell clarified what he said makes Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky one of the world’s “most respected and beloved composers,” while also recounting secret aspects of the composer’s life.
Hartwell’s classes at Foothill College are among the school’s most popular and include music history and music of multicultural America. He is a champion of student-centered curricula and pioneered Foothill’s innovative coursework in popular culture.
Hartwell co-authored “Great Composers and Music Masterpieces of Western Civilization” – a three-volume textbook on the history of western musicians. He earned a doctorate in music education from Columbia University and is a regular pre-performance lecturer for the San Francisco Opera.
Born into a wealthy Russian family, Tchaikovsky was a sensitive, “porcelain-like” child, prone to “crying jags” even as an adult, Hartwell said. Because music didn’t provide promising careers to Russians at the time, Tchaikovsky was sent to law school. But after three years of working for the Russian Civil Service, he took the opportunity to study at the newly formed St. Petersburg Conservatory and then took a position as professor of music.
His “first great masterpiece,” according to Hartwell, was the Overture to Romeo and Juliet. Through a short clip, he showed how “Tchaikovsky captured the essential elements and emotions of the play through his melodic genius.”
Hartwell called attention to Tchaikovsky’s ability to use his music to convey the vendetta theme – “you can hear the swords clashing,” he observed – and then transition to the soaring sound that conveys the powerful love that endured despite the feud.
The symphony, Hartwell said, also demonstrates Tchaikovsky’s gift for orchestration – knowing how to decide which instruments play which parts. This is a skill, Hartwell explained, that can’t be taught, for it requires an “intuitive genius.”
Influential women
According to Hartwell, two women had an especially important impact on Tchaikovsky’s life, one positive, the other negative.
When the wealthy widow Nadezhda von Meck became his patron, her financial support allowed Tchaikovsky to quit his teaching job and devote himself full time to composing.
“We owe von Meck great gratitude,” Hartwell said.
Tchaikovsky’s most disastrous relationship was the result of the first secret promised by the title of Hartwell’s talk: Tchaikovsky’s lifelong need to hide his homosexuality. He knew he had everything to lose if it were ever revealed.
Hoping that he “could cure his homosexuality,” Tchaikovsky responded to the advances of Antonina Milyukova, who was smitten with her former professor. They married in 1877 but separated after only six weeks. Because divorce wasn’t allowed in Russia, Milyukova stalked him the rest of his life, adding to the depression that had haunted him since he was young.
Despite the personal turmoil going on his life at the time, Tchaikovsky
composed his Symphony No. 4, Hartwell’s favorite. The speaker used a clip of the piece to illustrate what goes into making a great composer.
When Tchaikovsky died in 1893, more than 60,000 came to mourn the death of Russia’s greatest musical treasure.
The next lecture in the Morning Forum series is “Luck Is a State of Mind,” with Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Deanne Fitzmaurice, scheduled 10 a.m. Tuesday at Los Altos United Methodist Church, 655 Magdalena Ave. Lectures are also available via livestream.
The Morning Forum of Los Altos is a members-only lecture series that meets twice monthly. For membership details and more information, visit morningforum.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments