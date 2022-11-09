hartwell

Hartwell

Professor Robert Hartwell entertained the Morning Forum of Los Altos audience with his presentation “Secrets, Rumors, and Lies: The Life and Death of Pyotr Illyich Tchaikovsky” Oct. 18.

Through skillful use of film excerpts of works performed by professional symphonies, Hartwell clarified what he said makes Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky one of the world’s “most respected and beloved composers,” while also recounting secret aspects of the composer’s life.

