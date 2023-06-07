Foothill Expressway improvement project deemed a success

Members of the Roads and Airports Department celebrate their award for the Foothill Expressway project. Pictured, from left, are Ananth Prasad, Jamil Salas, Stacy Ball, Christine Li, Rocelia Kmak, Paul Pascoal and Roberto Salinas.

 Courtesy of Rocelia Kmak

With roadwork on Foothill Expressway in Los Altos complete, the upgrades are alleviating traffic congestion and improving safety, according to the County of Santa Clara Roads and Airports Department.

The project widened Foothill from four to six lanes, making intersection improvements at El Monte Avenue to add through lanes and left turning lanes, adding bike slots on Foothill and installing pedestrian sensors and timers at the El Monte and San Antonio Road intersections.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.