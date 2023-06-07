Foothill Expressway improvement project deemed a success

With roadwork on Foothill Expressway in Los Altos complete, the upgrades are alleviating traffic congestion and improving safety, according to the County of Santa Clara Roads and Airports Department.
The project widened Foothill from four to six lanes, making intersection improvements at El Monte Avenue to add through lanes and left turning lanes, adding bike slots on Foothill and installing pedestrian sensors and timers at the El Monte and San Antonio Road intersections.
In addition, the existing wide median along Foothill was narrowed to accommodate more travel lanes and wider shoulders for bikes. Pavement was rehabilitated with the use of microsurfacing, and bike lanes were surfaced in a contrasting color to improve wayfinding and safety for motorists and cyclists.
The Foothill Expressway project successfully alleviated congestion on the expressway and local streets, and improved safety for residents, Roads and Airports Department officials reported. It drew on a range of engineering expertise and delivered benefits including lead remediation, green infrastructure and advanced fiber optic installation and signaling, officials added.
Proactive communication with the community generated “strong” public support for the project, a Roads and Airports rep said, with a local resident commenting that “Foothill commuters will appreciate extra lanes which will be added to Foothill Expressway throughout the downtown area.”
The project received an award from the American Public Works Association.
