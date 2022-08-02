Spivey

Jeanette Spivey, left, and next-door neighbor and fellow runner Namrata Agrawal ran the San Francisco Half Marathon last month.

 Courtesy of Jeanette Spivey

Running a marathon had long been on Mountain View resident Jeanette Spivey’s bucket list. So when her next-door neighbor Namrata Agrawal asked her about participating in the July 24 San Francisco Half Marathon, the 60-year-old Spivey jumped at the chance to accomplish her goal while working for a good cause.

Spivey joined Agrawal’s running group, Bay Area Run for India, which was raising money for the Association of India’s Development (AID). They have been training since the end of February for the event.

