February’s First Friday festivities – featuring the theme “The Season of Love” – are scheduled 6-9 p.m. Friday in downtown Los Altos.
The evening will include extended hours for dining, special promotions at shops and 16 bands playing live music outdoors around town.
Bands performing this month include NOS at Veterans Community Plaza; Wandering Acoustics at The Post; Red Hot and The Saltines at Enchanté Boutique Hotel; Eurotrash at Chase Bank; TDM at Le Boulanger; Cool Fire at the Round Robin consignment shop; and Fully Funded at the Assistance League.
Guests are encouraged to take a selfie in front of one of the bands and post it on the First Friday page at facebook.com/LosAltosFirstFriday to receive First Friday swag.
Prizes will be available at Veterans Community Plaza 6-8 p.m.
Los Altos First Friday launched in 2011 as a project of Los Altos Mountain View Community Foundation to promote social vibrancy and increase foot traffic downtown.
To donate or volunteer, email First Friday co-chair Jamie Lucia at dr.jamie@sbcglobal.net.
For the full band lineup and more information, visit losaltosfirstfriday.org.