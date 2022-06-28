This month’s First Friday festivities, scheduled 6-9 p.m. Friday in downtown Los Altos, usher in the holiday weekend with a Fourth of July theme.
The monthly events include games, activities, artists’ receptions, extended hours for shopping and dining, and 14 bands performing live at various locations.
In keeping with the theme, First Friday attendees wearing red, white and blue can pick up a prize at either Nature Gallery at 296 State St. or Dogma at 149 Second St.
Both Nature Gallery and Dogma will be serving complimentary refreshments and featuring live music – OMB (one-man band) Michael Ofiesh at Nature Gallery and the Bobby Earle Band at Dogma.
Artists’ receptions are set for 5-8 p.m. at Gallery 9 at 143 Main St. and Viewpoints Gallery at 315 State St.
For this month’s full band lineup and more information, visit losaltosfirstfriday.org.
