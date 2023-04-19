Ginny Kubitz Moyer did not have to look far for inspiration when writing her first novel, “The Seeing Garden.”
Moyer, who grew up in Sunnyvale and attended St. Simon Parish School in Los Altos, said her inspiration for the story’s setting came from the Filoli estate in Woodside.
“I was surprised that a place like this existed in the Bay Area,” Moyer said. “As a kid, I had grown up reading books that took place in these fantastic estates, and I had this vision that they took place far away. It felt so different from my experience growing up.”
Although she first visited Filoli in her 20s while working toward a master’s degree in Stanford University’s teaching education program, Moyer said the idea for writing the book came in her late 30s when she revisited the garden.
“I went back and I thought, ‘This place is so amazing,’” she said. “I always had in mind that there was this one beautiful house and that was it, but I researched and found that there were dozens of estates like that up and down the Peninsula.”
In the late 19th and early 20th centuries, wealthy San Franciscans wanted country houses with more land and better weather than in the city, Moyer said. They purchased the land and built multiple estates, which intrigued her.
Moyer said she grew up thinking there was not much history in the Bay Area but learned that it has an extensive past. A fan of local history associations, the author said she appreciates those who take the time to document the past – especially in a region so focused on technology.
“In this area, it’s about forward movement, but I think there’s such a value in looking at the past and remembering where we started,” she said.
Historical fiction
“The Seeing Garden,” published by She Writes Press, is a coming-of-age novel set in 1910 New York about a young woman named Catherine, whose parents are bohemian artists. But a series of events leads her to be raised by her aunt and uncle in a more traditional, old-money fashion. Catherine grapples with the new expectations and her old life, where she was allowed to be expressive and creative.
Catherine meets an eligible bachelor who has a lavish California estate, inspired by the one at Filoli. Catherine visits it and falls in love.
“The estate and California, in general, end up opening many different avenues in her life,” Moyer said. “This book is about Catherine exploring those avenues. It has a love story, but it is not primarily a romance. It’s really about making decisions for yourself and how to discern your life’s path when you have different voices telling you different things.”
Moyer added that the idea of figuring out your life path has always interested her because she has gone through it herself.
“You kind of face it profoundly in your late teens, early 20s, because it’s after high school, and there are so many different paths you could take,” she said. “But now, at the age of 50, I think there are actually a lot of other points in your life where you face crossroads. Listening to all the voices, sitting with them, figuring them out, that’s a skill we have to keep going back to as humans.”
While this is her first novel, Moyer has written three nonfiction books and contributed to another.
“It was interesting because I had never written a novel before, even though I read novels voraciously, especially historical fiction,” she said. “I didn’t really know where to begin, I just had a vague idea in mind that the main character would be from the East. That way, she could discover California as the reader does.”
Moyer said “The Seeing Garden” may appeal to people who like TV shows such as “Downton Abbey” and “Bridgerton” or historical fiction.
“I like historical fiction, and I like books that have a message that sticks with me after I read it, and I wanted this book to be a marriage of the two,” said Moyer, who teaches literature part-time at Gunn High School.
Moyer added that she hopes the audience will take away the idea that making decisions out of strength is important.
“A lot of times, we make decisions based on fear, shame or guilt,” she said. “There are times when we need to take those feelings into account, but I think there is a difference between deciding something based on that and deciding something based on knowing yourself or coming from a place of strength or courage.”
“The Seeing Garden” is scheduled to be published May 9. To pre-order the novel, visit Linden Tree Books, Barnes & Noble or Amazon.
For more information on Moyer, visit ginnymoyer.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments