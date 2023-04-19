garden

Ginny Kubitz Moyer did not have to look far for inspiration when writing her first novel, “The Seeing Garden.”

Moyer, who grew up in Sunnyvale and attended St. Simon Parish School in Los Altos, said her inspiration for the story’s setting came from the Filoli estate in Woodside.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.