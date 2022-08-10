festival

The popular downtown Los Altos Festival of Lights parade is scheduled Nov. 27 this year.

 Courtesy of Rotary Club of Los Altos

There are many steps to make the Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade come alive, with thousands of lights on colorful floats, local high school marching bands, costumed characters and, of course, Santa and his reindeer.

The planning, funding and advance work begins early. This year, the effort culminates on Nov. 27, with the parade boasting the theme “Bringing Our Community Together to Share the Warmth of the Holiday Season.”

