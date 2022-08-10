There are many steps to make the Los Altos Festival of Lights Parade come alive, with thousands of lights on colorful floats, local high school marching bands, costumed characters and, of course, Santa and his reindeer.
The planning, funding and advance work begins early. This year, the effort culminates on Nov. 27, with the parade boasting the theme “Bringing Our Community Together to Share the Warmth of the Holiday Season.”
Since 1977, the Festival of Lights Parade has celebrated the beginning of the holiday season in downtown Los Altos. Many people and service groups support the long-running tradition. Among the supporters is the Rotary Club of Los Altos, through its nonprofit wing, the Los Altos Rotary Endowment Fund. The Festival of Lights Parade receives one of several Pillar Grants the club awards each year.
“We are so grateful to be a Pillar Grant recipient,” said Carol Starbuck, president of the Festival of Lights Association. “The Rotary Club’s grant program is a great example of community supporting community: The parade association is a private charitable organization, staffed entirely by volunteers.”
According to Starbuck, association volunteers build, maintain and transport floats; design, sew and fit costumes; and often bundle up to push floats through downtown.
“We’re always working to make the parade brighter and more entertaining for our spectators, and the support of the Rotary Club is a huge reason that we are able to accomplish that goal,” she said. “This year’s update to Santa’s Sleigh is just one example of the Rotary’s support in action, and we can’t wait for everyone to see us sparkle again this November.”
Dennis Young, CEO of the Town Crier and a past president and current member of the Rotary Club of Los Altos, is also active in the Festival of Lights Association.
To donate, volunteer and for more information on the Festival of Lights Parade, visit losaltosparade.org.
Mark Rogge is community services director of the Rotary Club of Los Altos. For more information, visit losaltosrotary.org.
