The city of Los Altos Parks and Recreation Department and the Friends of the Library of Los Altos are scheduled to co-host a Family Fun Day 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
Activities will include games, crafts (while supplies last), movies and a live-animal show at
