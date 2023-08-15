Lauren Wyckoff has spent most of her life staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.
She played water polo for Los Altos High School and at the NCAA Division I level for Indiana University. She eats healthy, and those who know her said she’s an exceptional cook, attending culinary school in Paris and starting her own catering company two years ago.
But less than three months ago, the 33-year-old Los Altos native received news she never expected: She had stage 4 diffuse large B-cell and follicular lymphoma.
“When I got the call, and I heard the word, ‘cancer,’ I was shocked,” Wyckoff said. “Even to this day, I feel like it’s still not happening to me.”
Prior to the diagnosis, Wyckoff felt something was wrong with her body but assumed it was soreness from working out.
“I just ignored it like a normal athlete,” she said. “You just grit your teeth and keep moving.”
When the sensation increased to severe back pain and stomach swelling, Wyckoff went to urgent care thinking it was appendicitis. A CT scan showed signs of lymphoma, and she was admitted to the emergency room for kidney failure. Wyckoff has since undergone four rounds of chemotherapy, with two rounds left. While diffuse large B-cell lymphoma is curable with chemo, follicular lymphoma is only treatable.
“A lot of the time, people get diagnosed with lymphoma when they’re in the doctor for other things or getting bloodwork or have a lump in their lymph nodes somewhere that feels abnormal,” she said.
But Wyckoff hadn’t been in for a physical since her early 20s.
“I was always so healthy, very active, eating very clean,” she said. “But at the end of the day, cancer doesn’t discriminate. It’s good to have primary-care doctors and to get in annually and get bloodwork done and be proactive with your health versus thinking that everything's fine.”
Outpouring of support
As a small-business owner, Wyckoff didn’t have medical insurance.
“Doing cancer treatment is very expensive,” said Cassie Smillie-Wyckoff, Wyckoff’s younger sister. “And Lauren is a young, ambitious business owner who started her business within the last three years. She’s not in a place to pay the type of bills you receive from such a heavy diagnosis.”
So, Cassie decided to start a GoFundMe with the goal of $100,000 to help raise money for her sister’s hospital bills. Within a month, the GoFundMe raised over $88,600 from more than 460 donors.
“We didn’t anticipate that we were going to get close to our goal,” Cassie said. “And surprisingly, and unsurprisingly, a lot of people have stepped up to support Lauren. And she’s had such a great group of friends in her life and family that, without even question or hesitation, a lot of people just wanted to help, which goes to show what type of person she is and how impactful she is on other people’s lives.”
Including Cassie’s kids. Cassie said Wyckoff “is like a second mom” to her two kids – “she’s the greatest aunt in the world.”
Friend Kristen Martinez met Wyckoff at Egan Junior High School. She’s flown out to Arizona, where Wyckoff now lives, twice to support her during her chemo treatments and to celebrate her birthday.
“Lauren is so giving and always doing things for others,” Martinez said.
Wyckoff said she felt slightly uncomfortable with the outpouring of support at first, but she’s incredibly grateful for all of the donations.
“I’m so used to being on the other side of giving, that receiving was such a foreign concept for me to accept,” she said. “It just makes me want to continue giving in other facets, not just food and beverage; however, I can pay it forward to helping others, whether they’re in a similar situation or in some regard need help. I want to definitely do more of that and involve more of that moving forward in my life.”
As Wyckoff continues chemotherapy, she says she’s taking it one day at a time.
“The mental strength from athletics helps me not dive too deep into it and instead just work on ‘How do I get through this right now? What can I do at this moment?’” she said.
To donate to Wyckoff’s GoFundMe, visit tinyurl.com/2p8r3aa9.
