08_16_23_COMM_Lauren cooking.jpg

A professional chef, Lauren Wyckoff had just started her own business when she fell ill. 

 Courtesy of Lauren Wyckoff

Lauren Wyckoff has spent most of her life staying active and maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

She played water polo for Los Altos High School and at the NCAA Division I level for Indiana University. She eats healthy, and those who know her said she’s an exceptional cook, attending culinary school in Paris and starting her own catering company two years ago.

08_16_23_COMM_Lauren in hospital.jpg

Los Altos High School graduate Lauren Wyckoff is being treated for lymphoma as friends and family rally to her side.

