Cahill

Emmet Cahill, internationally known Irish tenor and star of the Irish music group Celtic Thunder, is scheduled to bring his “Christmas in Ireland” concert to St. William Catholic Church in Los Altos 2 p.m. Dec. 18.

The concert will showcase both Cahill’s Irish roots and his Christmas repertoire.

