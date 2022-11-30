Emmet Cahill, internationally known Irish tenor and star of the Irish music group Celtic Thunder, is scheduled to bring his “Christmas in Ireland” concert to St. William Catholic Church in Los Altos 2 p.m. Dec. 18.
The concert will showcase both Cahill’s Irish roots and his Christmas repertoire.
Cahill has performed with Celtic Thunder for 11 years in more than 400 shows in North America, Australia and Canada, including many specials on PBS. He made his solo debut in Carnegie Hall in New York in 2018, where he performed to a sold-out audience.
The 31-year-old from Mullingar, County Westmeath, Ireland, added solo artist to his list of achievements in 2015. He has toured in more than 100 cities across North America and recorded “Emmet Cahill’s Ireland,” which hit No. 1 on Billboard Magazine’s World Music Album Charts. He will be introducing his new album at the St. William concert.
Cahill said he likes to perform songs and hymns that have a story of humanity in them.
“People want to feel connected to what I am doing through my songs and stories,” he said. “I talk about my life in Ireland and my life on tour. I want to see people going away feeling like they really know me.”
Also performing with Cahill will be the Greene Academy of Irish Dance Ensemble from San Jose. The dance company comprises boys and girls performing traditional Irish step dance. Many of the dancers are from Los Altos.
Tickets are $35 general admission, $45 for the pre-show (1 p.m.) meet-and-greet, where Cahill will answer questions, pose for photos and sign autographs. The meet-and-greet ticket includes admission to the concert.
St. William Church is located at 611 S. El Monte Ave.
For tickets and more information, visit Emmet.Cahill.com or stnicholasandstwilliam.org (click the “Emmet Cahill’s Christmas” link). Tickets are also available at the St. Nicholas Church parish office at 473 Lincoln Ave., Los Altos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments