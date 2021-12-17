Two Bay Area activists teamed up to outline a plastic- and pollution-free holiday season at the Los Altos/Mountain View branch of the American Association of University Women meeting Dec. 8.
In their Zoom presentation, Jenn Engstrom, director of the California Public Interest Research Group (CALPIRG), and Amy Johnson Rodas of the UC Berkeley CALPIRG branch revealed that Americans throw away 100 million plastic bottles per year – the equivalent of 300 per person. The bottles, though labeled with the triangular “recyclable” symbol, are most often headed for landfill, as only approximately 15% of plastic labeled “recyclable” is actually recycled. Some is not actually recyclable, but use of the symbol is not regulated, though it soon will be in California, Engstrom and Johnson Rodas said. Plastic in landfills can leach into the water supply in the form of nanoparticles, with unknown long-term effects on animal and plant life.
Engstrom said individual efforts to use less plastic by substituting reusable bags and bottles and compostable food containers are helpful, but the real key is to “turn off the tap” by promoting legislation or regulation to ban the use of plastic bags and bottles and to restrict the distribution of plastic. Johnson Rodas’ CALPIRG group was successful in convincing the UC system, campus by campus, to eliminate all single-use plastics on campuses by 2030.
Johnson Rodas suggested several nonpolluting ways to exchange gifts for the holidays, including giving gifts of time together or gifts of experiences, such as concert tickets or museum passes. Home-crafted items or “pre-loved” items are also good to help accumulation of “stuff,” she added, and presents can be wrapped in old maps, calendar pages or brown bags with hand-drawn decorations.
AAUW members were pleased to learn that Johnson Rodas is an alumna of Tech Trek, AAUW’s STEM camp for girls. She joined an environmental club in high school and is now studying political science and environmental resource studies at UC Berkeley, with the aim of pursuing environmental law.
The AAUW meeting also honored 50-year members of the local branch. Olivia Haley, Anita Carter and Jane Reed earned honorary life membership in AAUW as of this membership year.
AAUW membership is open.
For membership details, visit aauw-CA.org. For local branch information, email Susan Ware, membership chair, at sware1223@gmail.com.