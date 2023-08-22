The Los Altos History Museum exhibition “Drip, Dry, Flood: Orchard Water Management” runs through Oct. 8 in the J. Gilbert Smith House Gallery.
Harnessing the scarce water resources of the Santa Clara Valley has been a challenge for more than 100 years. The display showcases how orchardists have tackled the challenge historically and today.
