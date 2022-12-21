Kagawa

Shoichi Kagawa, wife Natsuyo and their five children occupy the porch of the Paul Shoup House. The couple had three daughters, Masako, Fumiko and Yoneko, as well as two sons, Isamu and Tadashi.

 Courtesy of Los Altos History Museum

The new permanent exhibition being installed at the Los Altos History Museum features several notable residents from the early days (pre-1950) of the community.

The exhibition, “Making Connections: Stories from the Land,” spotlights people from across four sections of the display: Leland Smith (the town), Mary Golda Ross (the valley), Rose Marie Taaffe (the hills) and Shoichi Kagawa (the creeks). This article focuses on Kagawa.

