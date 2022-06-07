The California Coalition for PKU and Allied Disorders has scheduled its PKU Family Day event 10:30 a.m. Saturday in the Garden House at Shoup Park, 400 University Ave., Los Altos.
The annual event, free to attend, aims to bring together people who are afflicted with the rare disease, according to organizers. Along with food that includes low-protein sandwiches, the festivities will feature a raffle fundraiser, children’s arts and crafts, and live music.
PKU, or phenylketonuria, is caused by a mutation in the PAH gene that helps break down an amino acid called phenylalanine. Mayo Clinic researchers report that people with PKU are at risk of developing major health problems if they eat protein-rich foods. The National PKU Alliance estimates there are 16,500 people in the U.S. with PKU.
Coalition board member Diane Pytel said PKU Family Day is a good opportunity to connect with others touched by the disease.
“It’s such a rare event,” she said. “It’s just always really great to see people that kind of get it and understand and can relate to the challenges that you may have had as well.”
Pytel said any money raised at the event will go toward helping people purchase PKU-specific formulas, something she has to do for her 16-year-old daughter who has PKU.
“My daughter drinks probably $25 worth of formula a day,” she said. “We like to help people who are in sticky situations and may have gaps in insurance or no insurance until they can get, say, on Medi-Cal to help them out.”
For more information on PKU Family Day, email ccpkuad@gmail.com.
